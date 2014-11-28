 'Ghost' spotted on live TV during Argentina football match | inside World Soccer

'Ghost' spotted on live TV during Argentina football match

[Friday, November 28, 2014 ]

Argentinean football fans are pretty certain that a "ghost" appeared in the stands during Racing Club's 1-0 victory over River Plate earlier this week.

The footage shows what appears to be a phantom football fan running through several people and move up and down the touchlines.


