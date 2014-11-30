In a wonderful gesture, Mario Götze has decided to auction off the boot he was wearing when he scored the winning goal for Germany in this summer's World Cup final.
Germany were crowned world champions for the fourth time after Götze's extra-time strike sealed a 1-0 win over Argentina in Rio de Janeiro.
And the yellow Nike boot which volleyed the ball into the Argentina's net is now up for grabs, with the 22-year-old auctioning off the historic item in order to raise money for the German children's charity A Heart for Children.
"I have never washed the shoe. It is still in the same condition as it was in Rio, when I left the stadium with it," the Bayern Munich playmaker told Bild.
"There is still grass on it. I have never put the boot on after the final. I kept it safe at my house."
There has been plenty of interest in the boot over recent months but Götze resisted all of them so he can help out a charity in need.
He added: "I was often asked, many were interested. For example, sponsors, other companies and friends.
"The one who makes the largest donation to A Heart for Children in the seven days before the TV gala gets my World Cup boot!"
If you want to know more about Götze's cause, please visit the charity's website here.
