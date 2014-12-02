Leeds United beat Championship leaders Derby County 2-0 on Saturday but it was the diving performance of Brazilian midfielder Adryan that really stood out.
The 20-year-old was caught ever so slightly by a tackle from Derby defender Johnny Russell just after the hour mark at Elland Road.
But not content with merely going to ground, he then proceeded to embark on his best impression of a fish that had just been reeled out of water.
