Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanović believes Eden Hazard plays the same role for the Blues that Lionel Messi does for Barcelona.
The 23-year-old winger is in sparkling form and has been central to Chelsea's unbeaten start in all competitions so far this season.
It has led to comparisons between Hazard and Messi - although the Belgian himself has admitted he still has work to do if he wants to emulate the four time Ballon D'or winner.
And although Ivanović is unsure whether Hazard is close to Messi's ability, he reckons that his teammate is as important for Chelsea as in the Argentinian for Barcelona.
Ivanović told FourFourTwo: "Hazard is a quality player and he has the qualities to play even better.
"It's hard to say how close he is to Messi, when we know about all the records of Messi, but for us at Chelsea he is like Messi for Barcelona."
