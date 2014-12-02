In what may be a football first, Flavius Stoican found out he was out of a job as Dinamo București coach from his waiter at a restaurant.
According to Sport.ro, Stoican was supposed to meet club owner Ionuț Negoiță and President Constantin Anghelache for a dinner at a popular restaurant in Bucharest.
However, when he arrived at the restaurant he was informed by his waiter that his dinner partners were dining with former Dinamo striker Claudiu Niculescu, who was a rumoured candidate to take over for Stoican.
After being on the receiving end of the not-so-pleasant news about his own job prospects, Stoican reportedly stormed out of the restaurant and handed in his resignation the following day.
For what it's worth, Niculescu has not yet been put in charge of the club, with the interim coaching job going to former striker Ionel Dănciulescu.
|Flavius Stoican has resigned from his post as coach of Dinamo București
Photo: AGERPRES
