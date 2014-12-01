A Deportivo La Coruña fan has died following violent clashes with rival supporters just hours before his team's game at Atlético Madrid on Sunday.
Francisco José Romero Taboada, 43, was found with advanced hypothermia, a severe injury to his head and cardiac arrest when he was rescued from the Manzanares river by firemen.
He was admitted to hospital and underwent emergency cardiac treatment with doctors also attempting to increase his body temperature but sadly, attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.
Apart from the tragic death, eleven other people were treated for mostly minor injuries, including one female police officer with a fractured hand.
Meanwhile, the match at the Vicente Calderón went ahead despite attempts from the LFP (National Professional Football League) to have the game postponed.
A statement on the LFP website read: "The LFP shows its repudiation at the incidents in Sunday morning in the vicinity of the Vicente Calderón Stadium before the match for Week 13 between Atlético Madrid and Deportivo La Coruña.
"The LFP has been firm in its intention to suspend the match and (this) has not been possible."
Atlético President Enrique Cerezo and his Deportivo counterpart Tino Fernández appeared at a joint press conference following the match, which was won 2-0 by the hosts.
Cerezo said: "I would like to say that this has nothing to do with football. These are radical groups that meet up and start these kinds of situations.
"Neither myself nor the President of Deportivo have anything to do with the incident. Atlético and Deportivo have always enjoyed peaceful relations.
"We are unable to give any details about the incidents, we do not know what happened and the police are carrying out an investigation.
"I repeat, neither Atlético nor Deportivo have anything to do with these incidents, these are groups of extremists who have their own histories and accounts. It took place far from the stadium."
Fernández added: "We would like to express our complete rejection of violence. At this moment we do not know what happened, it is a tragic occurrence. Our thoughts are with the family.
"This call for calm should be represent the drawing of a line under these events. The clubs have to act to prevent these incidents from ever happening again.
"Our position is well-known and it is a tragedy. We are at the disposal of the family."
|Spanish police escort Deportivo La Coruña fans upon leaving the Vicente Calderón Stadium
Photo: Reuters
Francisco José Romero Taboada, 43, was found with advanced hypothermia, a severe injury to his head and cardiac arrest when he was rescued from the Manzanares river by firemen.
He was admitted to hospital and underwent emergency cardiac treatment with doctors also attempting to increase his body temperature but sadly, attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.
Apart from the tragic death, eleven other people were treated for mostly minor injuries, including one female police officer with a fractured hand.
Meanwhile, the match at the Vicente Calderón went ahead despite attempts from the LFP (National Professional Football League) to have the game postponed.
A statement on the LFP website read: "The LFP shows its repudiation at the incidents in Sunday morning in the vicinity of the Vicente Calderón Stadium before the match for Week 13 between Atlético Madrid and Deportivo La Coruña.
"The LFP has been firm in its intention to suspend the match and (this) has not been possible."
Atlético President Enrique Cerezo and his Deportivo counterpart Tino Fernández appeared at a joint press conference following the match, which was won 2-0 by the hosts.
Cerezo said: "I would like to say that this has nothing to do with football. These are radical groups that meet up and start these kinds of situations.
"Neither myself nor the President of Deportivo have anything to do with the incident. Atlético and Deportivo have always enjoyed peaceful relations.
"We are unable to give any details about the incidents, we do not know what happened and the police are carrying out an investigation.
"I repeat, neither Atlético nor Deportivo have anything to do with these incidents, these are groups of extremists who have their own histories and accounts. It took place far from the stadium."
Fernández added: "We would like to express our complete rejection of violence. At this moment we do not know what happened, it is a tragic occurrence. Our thoughts are with the family.
"This call for calm should be represent the drawing of a line under these events. The clubs have to act to prevent these incidents from ever happening again.
"Our position is well-known and it is a tragedy. We are at the disposal of the family."
Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!
Also see:
- Ex-Portsmouth player Válery Mézague found dead in his apartment in France
- Cameroonian player dies after being hit by object thrown from stands
- Ex-Palestine football star killed after bomb hit his home in Gaza
- Fan killed by toilet bowl thrown from stadium stands in Brazil
- Ajax fan falls from stands celebrating goal vs Barcelona