Aaron Ramsey scored one of the goals of the season as Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 4-1 Champions League win at Galatasaray on Tuesday.
Lukas Podolski got the Gunners off to a flying start at the Türk Telekom Arena with a thumping strike in the third minute, before Ramsey doubled their lead just eight minutes later.
Ramsey stole the limelight in the 29th minute as he doubled his tally with one of the best goals of the season so far.
Joel Campbell's corner was headed clear by Galatasaray defender Semih Kaya, but what followed next was pure brilliance.
Ramsey raced on to the loose ball, allowed it to bounce once and then unleashed a thunderous left-footed half-volley from 30 yards that flew into the top corner.
It was a goal so good it brought the home fans to their feet in spontaneous applause.
Wesley Sneijder pulled one back for the hosts late in the game but it was Arsenal who had the final say as Podolski netted his second to seal a comprehensive win for Arsène Wenger's side.
"The ball came to the edge of the box and I thought, 'why not have a go?'," Ramsey told Sky Sports. "So I had a go and thankfully it went in.
"It's up there with the best I've ever scored."
Wenger added: "When he took the shot, I thought that is maybe not the best of ideas but the way it went in was absolutely unbelievable.
"The goals he is scoring is linked to his performances at the moment and that certainly helps his confidence to score goals like that."
