Bruno Peres produced a moment of brilliance for Torino but it's not enough as Juventus secured a last-gasp 2-1 derby win at a rain soaked Juventus Stadium on Sunday.
Having dominated possession without carving any clear opportunities, Juventus took the lead through Arturo Vidal's penalty after Omar El Kaddouri had handled Andrea Pirlo's free-kick in the box.
Torino had not scored against their Turin rivals in any of their league meetings for over 12 years, but they broke that drought in style courtesy of a stunning individual effort from Peres.
The Brazilian picked up the ball in his own area before streaking past the likes of Paul Pogba and Patrice Evra and unleashing an unstoppable drive past Marco Storari from the tightest of angles.
Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 80th minute, but Pirlo drilled home the winner from distance with the last kick of the game to give the Bianconeri the three points.
"When I reached midfield, I already felt exhausted, as it was raining hard and the pitch was heavy," Peres told Sky Sport Italia.
"But then I remembered the words of our coach, who asked us all to pounce on opportunities to hurt Juventus.
"I thank God for the goal, even though the result was not good."
