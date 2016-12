After receiving his marching orders just 10 minutes from time, Sakarya player Hamza Sari had to be restrained by his teammates as he tried to attack referee Yunus Yildirim.Hamza left the field after several minutes and returned again with a knife.Fortunately for the referee, eagle-eyed stadium officials saw the weapon and stopped the player just in time.Reports in Turkey claim that Hamza went to the police station afterwards to "explain the situation" where no further action has been taken.

Photo: HÜRRİYET