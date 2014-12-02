An amateur footballer in Turkey was so angry at the referee that he brandished a knife on the pitch minutes after being sent off.
After receiving his marching orders just 10 minutes from time, Sakarya player Hamza Sari had to be restrained by his teammates as he tried to attack referee Yunus Yildirim.
Hamza left the field after several minutes and returned again with a knife.
Fortunately for the referee, eagle-eyed stadium officials saw the weapon and stopped the player just in time.
Reports in Turkey claim that Hamza went to the police station afterwards to "explain the situation" where no further action has been taken.
After receiving his marching orders just 10 minutes from time, Sakarya player Hamza Sari had to be restrained by his teammates as he tried to attack referee Yunus Yildirim.
Hamza left the field after several minutes and returned again with a knife.
Fortunately for the referee, eagle-eyed stadium officials saw the weapon and stopped the player just in time.
Reports in Turkey claim that Hamza went to the police station afterwards to "explain the situation" where no further action has been taken.
|Photo: HÜRRİYET
Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!
Also see:
- Tel Aviv derby abandoned after pitch invader attacks player
- Egyptian player gets four-match ban for untucking referee's shirt
- Thiago Motta has nose broken by headbutt in tunnel bust-up
- Britain's hardest prisoner furious at Arsenal's FA Cup win, attacks jail guards
- Non-league footballer attacks fan after red card, gets the sack