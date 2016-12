Just as the match was about to restart for the second-half, an electrical discharge hit Contreras and a linesman.Both Contreras and the linesman were immediately treated by medical staff and the match was suspended with the score tied at 1-1.Despite initial reports claiming that Contreras had died following the incident, reports from South America have now said that the player is in hospital and in a serious condition.

