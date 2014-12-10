 Peruvian footballer injured after being struck by lightning during match | inside World Soccer

Peruvian footballer injured after being struck by lightning during match

[Wednesday, December 10, 2014 ]

An unfortunate incident took place in Peru on Tuesday when Sport Águila player Joao Contreras was hit by lightning during a Peruvian Cup match against Fuerza Minera.

Just as the match was about to restart for the second-half, an electrical discharge hit Contreras and a linesman.

Both Contreras and the linesman were immediately treated by medical staff and the match was suspended with the score tied at 1-1.

Despite initial reports claiming that Contreras had died following the incident, reports from South America have now said that the player is in hospital and in a serious condition.


Photos: Libero

