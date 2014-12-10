An unfortunate incident took place in Peru on Tuesday when Sport Águila player Joao Contreras was hit by lightning during a Peruvian Cup match against Fuerza Minera.
Just as the match was about to restart for the second-half, an electrical discharge hit Contreras and a linesman.
Both Contreras and the linesman were immediately treated by medical staff and the match was suspended with the score tied at 1-1.
Despite initial reports claiming that Contreras had died following the incident, reports from South America have now said that the player is in hospital and in a serious condition.
Just as the match was about to restart for the second-half, an electrical discharge hit Contreras and a linesman.
Both Contreras and the linesman were immediately treated by medical staff and the match was suspended with the score tied at 1-1.
Despite initial reports claiming that Contreras had died following the incident, reports from South America have now said that the player is in hospital and in a serious condition.
|Photos: Libero
Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!
Also see:
- Lincoln City's game postponed due to exploding sauna at hotel
- Little girl escapes death after bomb blast hits Shakhtar Donetsk's stadium
- Indian footballer dies after somersault goal celebration goes tragically wrong
- Advertising boards invade Hull vs Arsenal match
- Lightning strikes football pitch in Austria, leaves 8 players injured