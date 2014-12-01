Real Mallorca starlet Marco Asensio has acknowledged his agreement with Real Madrid for the first time and admitted that everything is in place to finalise the deal.
Asensio has become an undisputed starter for Mallorca at the tender age of 18 this season and he now is considered as one of the most promising youngster of Spanish football.
Madrid have been tracking Asensio for quite some time and they have swooped in and signed the future star after a reported deal with Barcelona fell through this past summer.
Mallorca rejected an offer worth €2 million from the Catalan giants last summer as the club believed that more value could be generated if they hold onto him for another year.
Villarreal recently made a move to try to snap up Asensio, but the player himself seemingly has his heart set on heading to the Bernabéu.
"I've decided to go to Real Madrid and I'm very happy," Asensio told Spanish radio station Cadena SER.
"I'm proud that big clubs watch me and Real Madrid is the best club. The agreement is for five seasons, it's a moment to savour.
"I'm looking forward to seal the deal so we can all relax - the club, me and Real Madrid."
Mallorca are reportedly set to receive a fee of €3.7 million with the teenage winger remaining at the Segunda side for the rest of the season.
Additionally, Mallorca have a first-refusal option to take him on loan next season if they secure promotion to the top flight.
