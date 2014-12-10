Just Ryan Giggs doing keepy-uppy with POTATO | inside World Soccer
inside World Soccer | Soccer news, scores, standings and videos
The latest soccer news, scores, standings and videos brought to you online
Home
Goals
Videos
Pictures
Live Score
Contact Us
Just Ryan Giggs doing keepy-uppy with POTATO
[Wednesday, December 10, 2014 ]
Who needs a football when Ryan Giggs has a potato to play with?
Don't forget to join us on
Twitter
and
Facebook
for more updates!
Related links: Personal
Ryan Giggs
Also see:
Is this Adam Lallana's trick shot real or fake?
Amputee footballer produces incredible rainbow flick
Robin van Persie plays table tennis with two balls at same time
Paul Pogba shows he can juggle ball blindfolded
Goalkeepers go head-to-head in 'Keeper Combat' challenge
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Pitch invader attacks Nottingham Forest player Kelvin Wilson
Goal of the day: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) vs Galatasaray
Just Ryan Giggs doing keepy-uppy with POTATO
Peruvian footballer injured after being struck by lightning during match
Per Mertesacker avoided German military service for being too tall to fit into tank
Who wouldn't want Napoli's Gladiator-themed calendar?
Roy Keane: Sir Alex Ferguson owes me apology
Schalke poke fun at rock-bottom Dortmund on Twitter
Branislav Ivanović: Eden Hazard is Chelsea's Lionel Messi!
Romanian coach knew he was getting sacked from waiter
bet365 - £200
Paddy Power - £50
bwin - £30
© Copyright
inside World Soccer
|
Privacy Policy
Zinmag Remedy Theme by
Wordpress theme
|
FalconHive.com
| Supported by
Livescore