[Wednesday, December 03, 2014 ]

Borussia Dortmund are currently bottom of the Bundesliga table, and local Ruhr rivals Schalke 04 decided to make of enemies' plight on Twitter.

Whilst they have performed admirably in the Champions League this season, Dortmund's start to the season is their worst in the club's Bundesliga history.

Almost unbelievably, a team who were playing in the Champions League final in 2013 are now sitting bottom of the Bundesliga table with just three wins from a possible 13.

However, as expected, fierce rivals Schalke are loving it so much that they tweeted out a mock-up league table showing just how badly Dortmund are doing this campaign.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was deleted not long after.

Photo: Twitter

