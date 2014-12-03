Roy Keane claims he would end his infamous rift with Sir Alex Ferguson - but only if he receives an apology from the former Manchester United manager.
The 43-year-old won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League crown under Ferguson in a 12-year spell with the Red Devils.
But the pair have been at each others throats for a year and both savaged each other in their respective books.
Fergie had claimed the Irishman became a disruptive force in United's dressing room and said his tongue was the "hardest part of his body".
Keane blasted back at his own book launch in October, accusing Ferguson of "cheap digs" while hammering him for criticising other players who had brought him success.
However, when asked if he would ever enjoy a pint with Ferguson, Keane told FourFourTwo: "Well, it would be a cup of tea. If Sir Alex apologises, then yes, I would.
"If Ferguson apologises, I would be happy to move on. For Ferguson to bad-mouth me after I left, I think he does owe me an apology."
The former United captain admitted that the similar personalities of himself and his manager meant a fractious parting was inevitable.
He added: "Yes. It was never going to end as a pal's act. I was never going to leave with champagne and flowers.
"I saw how Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce left the club, both decent United captains, and I didn't like the way they left."
And the outspoken Irishman couldn't give a damn if United fans think he is to blame for the vicious feud with Ferguson.
Keane said: "If United fans say I had a decent career, then brilliant. If they want to say, 'What's gone on with the Ferguson stuff?' then f*** them."
