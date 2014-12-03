 Who wouldn't want Napoli's Gladiator-themed calendar? | inside World Soccer

Who wouldn't want Napoli's Gladiator-themed calendar?

[Wednesday, December 03, 2014 ]

Italian Serie A side Napoli have produced a seemingly bizarre calendar in which their players pose as gladiators of the former Roman Empire.

The calendar features star striker Gonzalo Higuaín, captain Marek Hamšík, and Spanish winger José Callejón in scantily-clad gladiatorial gear.

Given that the club President is noted film producer, Aurelio De Laurentiis, it's safe to assume that not only does he approve but he may even have come up with the concept in the first place.

You can buy the calendar from Napoli's official website beginning on 18 December.


Photo: SSC Napoli

