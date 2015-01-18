Derby County could face action from the FA after one fan forced his way onto the pitch and attacked Nottingham Forest player Kelvin Wilson during their Championship clash.
Ben Osborn's late winner helped Forest come from behind to sink local rivals Derby 2-1 in Saturday's encounter at Pride Park.
But tensions boiled over as Forest players approached their support to celebrate after the final whistle and one angry fan ran onto the pitch from the home section.
TV cameras, ready to interview goalscorers Osborn and Britt Assombalonga, caught the incident in the background, where stewards and players grappled with the frustrated fan.
The fan, wearing a blue jacket and jeans, threw punches in the direction of Forest defender Wilson, before teammate Jamaal Lascelles brought the attacker down with a rugby tackle.
Stewards then took over and dragged the supporter away before handing him over to police officers.
Derbyshire Police later confirmed that a 23-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the offence.
