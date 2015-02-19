Tuesday 10th February will be long remembered as the day when, at the twelfth time of asking, Queens Park Rangers finally managed to win their first away game in the Premier League.
The 2-0 victory at Sunderland not only broke a long-standing hoodoo which threatened to send the club straight back down to the Championship, but also lifted them out of the relegation zone.
There is still plenty of work to do before the Hoops can consider themselves safe, but finally winning away from Loftus Road should prove a huge confidence boost for the players and backroom staff.
The club may be close to announcing a new manager if recent tweets on Twitter from Tony Fernandes are anything to go by, but QPR have another away game to prepare for.
It promises to be another huge six-pointer at Hull who are also fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the table, but although QPR woes are widely reported on and off the pitch, victory at the Stadium of Light could be the turning point that every fan has been searching for.
Fighting for their lives
It is not beyond the realms of possibility that QPR could survive by the skin of their teeth by picking all of their Premier League points up at Loftus Road, but they must surely start to win more points on the road to improve their chances of survival.
The relegation battle is already beginning to shaping up to be one of the closest in recent years, and although QPR do have the quality in their squad with the likes of Charlie Austin and Leroy Fer to get themselves out of trouble, they have not applied themselves in the same way that they have at Loftus Road.
Transferring the positivity and expansive play at home into away performances must be the way of thinking between now and the end of the season, and although Chris Ramsey may not be in caretaker charge for much longer, the Sunderland victory provides an excellent platform for him to build on ahead of the trip to the KC Stadium.
The Hoops will still be without leading scorer Charlie Austin who may be out until next month, with Nedum Onuoha and Sandro also unlikely to feature before March.
Could QPR gain revenge against the Tigers?
Beating Aston Villa 2-0 at home is another step in the right direction for Hull who have shown signs of recovery in recent weeks.
Recording four points from a possible six coincides with the appointment of Sir Alex Ferguson's former right-hand man Mike Phelan as assistant manager who could turn out to be the best signing Steve Bruce has made this season.
Their draw at the Etihad against defending champions Manchester City proved that the Tigers will certainly be no pushovers, and may consider a home fixture against QPR as a great opportunity to pick up more points to push them further away from dangers.
Their cause will not be helped by the absence of James Chester, Liam Rosenior and Mohamed Diame who leave Hull short of quality and strength in defence and the middle of midfield.
