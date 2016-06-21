



Despite the likes of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Anthony Martial providing youthful exuberance to a squad already littered with international quality, recent events, including the loss of Karim Benzema,



As the favourites for the tournament with many bookmakers, should France be able to put recent scandals behind them, they will undoubtedly be in with a shot come the latter stages of the competition.



Pogba, fresh from a stellar season with Italian side Juventus, will be the main man in midfield, with Griezmann and Martial providing exciting attacking options for Deschamps. Griezmann has been in excellent form for Atletico Madrid this season







Raphael Varane and Jeremy Mathieu will miss the tournament through injury, along with fellow defenders Kurt Zouma and Aymeric Laporte.



This area of the field will certainly be an area of concern for Deschamps and France supporters, with any more injuries likely to significantly dent their hopes.



Attack may well be the best form of defence for the hosts, and if Olivier Giroud can find his shooting boots, France will need their attacking prowess.



Usual suspects Spain and Germany are likely to provide the fiercest competition to France, with the hosts looking to claim a first international honour since back in 2000.



The mercurial talents of a rejuvenated Dimitri Payet could well be the ace up Deschamp’s sleeve, with the West Ham man coming off the back of a wonderful first season in English football.



Although unlikely to start the opening game, Payet is more than a useful asset to have off the bench.



With many predicting a talented French side to be among the frontrunners for glory in the upcoming European Championships, Didier Deschamps’ men once again go into a major tournament facing question marks over their unity.