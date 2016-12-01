



In some countries when season is on football related news dominate headlines of all the largest newspapers. Many people read football news daily especially from different websites. Some fans are so fanatic that it is almost hard to fathom where this kind of devotion and dedication towards a football club comes from. Many fans even have tattoos that feature their favourite club or favourite player.



Probably one reason why football is so popular is the fact that it can be played almost everywhere and players don’t need any special equipment. Football can be played barefooted on the beach or on the grass or wearing sneakers you can play on any surface. Football is even played in snow.





Reaching the stars



Footballers are idols for many children. Many kids look up to these superstars and want to play as well as they do and live a life they live. Naturally only very tiny portion of players make it to the top, but many aspire to make a living out of football for themselves. In football, you often see these rags to riches stories which motivates players to practise harder and truly devote themselves.



Many also play football in a less serious fashion as a hobby. It is a good form of exercise and nice way to make new friends when joining a team. Wherever in the world you can always find a team to join and have fun on the field and look after your physical wellbeing.





Football is big business



Football has huge economical influence in many different fields. Sponsors, advertisers and investors are the most visible parts of the puzzle, but all the clubs employ lots employees for various tasks. Indirect influence is also very remarkable for local restaurants, pubs, coffee shops etc. Clubs also sell their own merchandise and football jerseys are popular all around the world. Football is also very common topic of conversation for many and people keenly follow latest news from the world of football and news are written by an army of sports journalists and football experts.





Many people enjoy betting too



Many football enthusiasts also like to place small bets when their team is playing to get that extra excitement. Betting really adds to the experience making it a lot more exiting and in the best-case scenario your team wins and you will get some extra pocket money. Some of the best places to place your bets



Some people even are professional punters and make a living by placing bets. This of course is quite rare, because you must have very deep knowledge of the game before you can be successful. Naturally surprises often occur so goal is to keep on winning in the long run and not to panic when making a loss.



Good tips for those who are interested in betting can found from many magazines and from websites that are dedicated for that. It is good to remember however, that it is just speculation so be careful and don’t believe everything you read. And never bet more than you can lose. In other words, only place bets small enough that are financially insignificant so even if you lose you will not end up in financial difficulties.



Football is popular almost everywhere in the world. Apart from Hollywood actors and famous singers football superstars are probably the most recognisable wherever they go.