Alexis Sánchez 'pulls a Rivaldo' with ridiculous dive vs Leicester

Alexis Sánchez went full blown "Rivaldo at the 2002 World Cup" on Wednesday night, embarrassing himself and Arsenal with his dreadful simulation.
Arsenal were clinging to a 1-0 lead against Leicester City at the Emirates, and the Chilean appeared keen to run down the clock.
Sánchez decided to try some antics, standing directly in front of Christian Fuchs as the Leicester left-back attempted to launch a long throw-in.
Fuchs initially pleaded with the officials to intervene and when they did not, decided to take matters into his own hands by hurling his throw-in directly at Sánchez from point-blank range.
The ball cannoned off the 28-year-old, who took a moment to register what had just happened before falling to the ground holding his face.
Leicester were awarded a free-kick and Sánchez was shown a yellow card for his antics.
In what is probably one of the worst displays of play-acting ever seen at a World Cup, Rivaldo had rolled around on the floor clutching his face after having had the ball bounce off his leg from Hakan Ünsal's innocuous pass.
The incident is similar to Rivaldo's theatrical dive in a 2002 World Cup group game between Brazil and Turkey.
Alexis Sanchez just got a yellow card for this
