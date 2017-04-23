Arsène Wenger likens Aaron Ramsey to Frank Lampard

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger believes Aaron Ramsey can be a goal-getting midfielder in the mould of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.
The 26-year-old Welshman has been plagued with injuries for much of the current campaign but remains highly thought of by his boss.
Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City, Wenger said he had envisioned Ramsey being Arsenal's Lampard, who starred with his goal-scoring exploits from midfield.
With just one month of competitive football to play, Wenger is confident the Wales international is ready to play a big role to finish the campaign.
Since joining from Cardiff City in 2008, Ramsey has played 290 matches for the Gunners recording 46 goals and 43 assists with his most prolific season being the 2013/14 campaign.
Whilst Lampard is the all-time leading goalscorer for Chelsea, where he played for 13 years and helped them to three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Champions League and Europa League crowns.
In my head Ramsey was going to be a player between 10 and 15 goals a year.
He is a Frank Lampard type. He is (about) getting in the box and he has a huge capacity to run.
Physically, he has a combination of stamina, power and his capacity to repeat high intensity is certainly the best in the league.
Ramsey scored 26 goals across two campaigns in 2013-14 and 2014-15, but has been unable to match those tallies since.
This season has been very frustrating for Aaron. I looked the other day, he has started seven games in the Premier League.
When I realised that, it was unbelievable, but it's because of injuries - and not big ones. Every time it's a niggling one and when he came back from those - boom - a little calf - boom - a little hamstring.
He looked fit on Monday but I hope he will have a strong end to the season because he is an important player for me.
He has it all in the locker to be defensive and offensive. So that is for me a vital part of the game we want to play. We do not only want to defend, we want to defend and attack.
These kind of players are very important. I also think he is at his best age as a midfielder when you look at it at the start of the season. He is a player who can take the role of Mesut Özil.
When Özil needs a breather you can play Aaron there, but he was not there earlier this season.
