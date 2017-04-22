Artist paints Messi & Ronaldo share adorable kiss ahead of El Clásico

A mural of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo kissing each other has appeared in Barcelona, and has caught the attention of many people ahead of the weekend's Clásico.
The work is on Paseo de Gràcia and depicts Barça superstar Messi on tiptoes tenderly kissing his Real Madrid rival Ronaldo, with a football at their feet and a rose in the Argentine's hand.
Tvboy told AFP he had been inspired by the fact that Sunday's Clásico happens to fall on April 23 - which is when people in Catalonia celebrate Sant Jordi's day that is a day similar to Valentines' Day.
Tvboy's project started during the US election campaign, during which he drew Republican candidate and current president Donald Trump kissing his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.
It is called "Love is blind" and the author is the urban artist Tvboy - an Italian who has lived for 13 years in Barcelona, whose streets have become his canvas.
I'm looking for a message of hope and positivity. With all the clashes there have been in football between hooligans, I want to say: 'be calmer'.
Messi and Cristiano are opponents, I know they would never kiss. But art must portray an ideal world, it must astonish, provoke.
