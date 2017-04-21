Woman asks 'unknown' Bastian Schweinsteiger to take photo of her with other Chicago players

He may well be one of the most decorated footballers in the world but it would appear that Bastian Schweinsteiger is not quite what you would call a household name in Canada just yet.
A World Cup, Champions League and 8 times Bundesliga winner, but Schweinsteiger is now playing in a part of the world where certain fans are unaware who the game's biggest stars are.
The 32-year-old former Germany captain, who is now playing in the MLS for the Chicago Fire, was just landed in Toronto with his new teammates ahead of Friday's game against the Toronto FC when a lady asked him for a picture.
But despite being the most decorated player in the squad, Schweinsteiger was not one of the players asked to be on the photo.
Instead, the ex-Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder was asked to take the photo of her with the rest of the Chicago players.
In fairness to Schweinsteiger, he was happy to oblige and take the snap without complaint.
A World Cup, Champions League and 8 times Bundesliga winner, but Schweinsteiger is now playing in a part of the world where certain fans are unaware who the game's biggest stars are.
The 32-year-old former Germany captain, who is now playing in the MLS for the Chicago Fire, was just landed in Toronto with his new teammates ahead of Friday's game against the Toronto FC when a lady asked him for a picture.
But despite being the most decorated player in the squad, Schweinsteiger was not one of the players asked to be on the photo.
Instead, the ex-Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder was asked to take the photo of her with the rest of the Chicago players.
In fairness to Schweinsteiger, he was happy to oblige and take the snap without complaint.
This poor lady asked for a picture with the @ChicagoFire players...if she only knew 😂🤔 Let's get 3 2moro! 🔥⚽️#cf97 pic.twitter.com/ei3JH9hrBE— Eric Gehrig (@eGehrig16) April 21, 2017
Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!