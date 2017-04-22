 Cristiano 2.0? Ronaldo Jr scores free-kick like his dad | inside World Soccer

Cristiano 2.0? Ronaldo Jr scores free-kick like his dad

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted on Instagram a footage of his son scoring a brilliant free-kick for his junior side, and you can tell it's his boy.

The boy doesn't turn seven until June 17, but he is already doing very Cristiano things.

With his father recording the stands, Ronaldo Jr mimicked his dad's distinctive free-kick routine with a wide stance and deep breaths.

And he went through the exact motion as his father, bagging a sublime goal in the process.

Like father, like son!

so proud of my little man❤️what a goal👌👀⚽️siii

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

