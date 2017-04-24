Nemesis Didier Drogba keen to 'haunt' Arsenal again in FA Cup Final

Didier Drogba is a Chelsea legend and only enhanced that reputation among Blues fans with his latest dig at London rivals Arsenal.
As Arsenal fans celebrated their hard fought win against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday, their nemesis nearly them a heart attack with this tweet.
Drogba, who earlier in the month signed for USL side Phoenix Rising, scored 13 goals for Chelsea against Arsenal, twice for Galatasaray in the Emirates Cup and one for the MLS All-Stars in a friendly.
But, of course, the Ivorian was just pissing about as he threw in a #banter hashtag in his tweet.
Fair play to Drogba who, even after leaving Chelsea, still has what it takes to rile up Arsenal fans.
The 39-year-old had a remarkable record against Arsenal and scored 16 goals in 16 games against the North London outfit across six different competitions for three different teams.
Dear @PHXRisingFC I'll be off on loan with @ChelseaFC for two days 26/27th of May, just to make it 17/17 against #afc #IswearIBeBack #banter— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 23, 2017
