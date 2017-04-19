Is Donald Trump's son a Gunner?

A picture has gone viral on the Internet recently revealing that US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, is a soccer fan and apparently an Arsenal supporter.
The 11-year-old was pictured at the White House lawn having a kickabout donning a full Gunners kit.
It is not known how long Barron has been a fan of the North London club, who now sit sixth in the Premier League table.
It is thought he donned the strip to meet the D.C. United team, who were invited for the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday.
Barron Trump kicking the ball around at @WhiteHouse #EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/HZNtjsGVFE— Dana McKay (@danasdirt) April 17, 2017
