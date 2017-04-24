 Man United fan made insanely accurate prediction of Burnley game outcome | inside World Soccer

Man United fan made insanely accurate prediction of Burnley game outcome

Monday, April 24, 2017

One Manchester United supporter has found himself in the spotlight for his strangely accurate prediction before their match against Burnley began.

United recorded a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon and Twitter-user @SeriouslyAnder has somehow able to predict exactly how the game would play out.

Yes, Anthony Martial opened the scoring on 21 minutes before Wayne Rooney seeing his goalbound effort deflected in from Burnley defender Michael Keane.

We literally don't know what else to say other than WHAT KIND OF SORCERY IS THIS?!

Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!

on Monday, April 24, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License