Man United fan made insanely accurate prediction of Burnley game outcome

One Manchester United supporter has found himself in the spotlight for his strangely accurate prediction before their match against Burnley began.
United recorded a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon and Twitter-user @SeriouslyAnder has somehow able to predict exactly how the game would play out.
We literally don't know what else to say other than WHAT KIND OF SORCERY IS THIS?!
Yes, Anthony Martial opened the scoring on 21 minutes before Wayne Rooney seeing his goalbound effort deflected in from Burnley defender Michael Keane.
Gonna go with a 2-0 United win the scores are Martial and a Rooney shot that deflects and goes In but it's on target so it counts as his.— Dylan (@SeriouslyAnder) April 23, 2017
