Ex-Czech Republic international František Rajtoral found dead in apparent suicide

Gaziantepspor defender František Rajtoral has tragically taken his own life at the age of 31, the Turkish club's president has confirmed.
The former Czech Republic international was found hanged at his home on Sunday after Gaziantepspor alerted authorities to his absence in training.
Gaziantepspor president İbrahim Kızıl told reporters that the club was not aware of any problems.
He played 14 times for his country and made his last appearance in national colours in 2014.
Unfortunately I can confirm that the news of suicide is trueRajtoral joined Gaziantepspor in August last year having previously played for Marila Příbram, Baník Ostrava, Viktoria Plzeň and Hannover 96.
His teammates were concerned after Rajtoral didn't participate in today's training session.
He had good spirits, he didn't seem to have any problem. I really don't know why he did such a thing.
