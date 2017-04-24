Goal of the day: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) vs Genoa

Italy centre-half Leonardo Bonucci scored a sublime solo goal as Juventus blew Genoa away in a 4-0 win at home on Sunday.
The Bianconeri found themselves in the driving seat at the break, thanks to an own goal from Ezequiel Muñoz and strikes from Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandžukić.
Bonucci then scored a spectacular goal to seal the victory just after the hour-mark.
Having picked up the ball inside his own half, the Italian international charged forward, darted past a couple of opponents before unleashing a vicious, dipping drive from the edge of the box.
Bonucci, who is the only defender to have scored at least two goals in each of the last four Serie A seasons, told Mediaset Premium after the game:
It was a wonderful goal, it’s just a shame that I then wasted another one soon after.
