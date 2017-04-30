 Hartlepool fans turn up as mime artists for final away game of season | inside World Soccer

Hartlepool fans turn up as mime artists for final away game of season

Sunday, April 30, 2017

With the season coming to an end, Hartlepool fans continued the tradition of final away day fancy dress by turning out as mime artists.

An annual tradition of dressing up for the last away game of the season has earned supporters of the League Two club worldwide coverage in recent years.

In the past, they have acquired something of a reputation for going to games dressed as penguins, Thunderbirds, Smurfs and Stormtroopers.

And on Saturday, they kept the tradition alive by travelling down to Cheltenham Town as a swarm of black and white stripes, equipped with face-paint, braces and black berets.







Sadly, Hartlepool went down 1-0 at Whaddon Road and their Football League future will go to the wire.

They have to beat Doncaster Rovers at home, while relying on Notts County to avoid defeat Newport County at Rodney Parade.

on Sunday, April 30, 2017
 
