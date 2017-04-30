Hartlepool fans turn up as mime artists for final away game of season

An annual tradition of dressing up for the last away game of the season has earned supporters of the League Two club worldwide coverage in recent years.
In the past, they have acquired something of a reputation for going to games dressed as penguins, Thunderbirds, Smurfs and Stormtroopers.
And on Saturday, they kept the tradition alive by travelling down to Cheltenham Town as a swarm of black and white stripes, equipped with face-paint, braces and black berets.
The Poolies start to arrive at Whaddon Road #CHEvHAR pic.twitter.com/f0oRG6tVAN— Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) April 29, 2017
Come on lads💙💪🏻 @Official_HUFC pic.twitter.com/UQdOIUOJYw— Harry (@harrybellerby17) April 29, 2017
No idea who this mime is but never mind, we're all Poolies after all! @Official_HUFC @HPoolMail #PoolieMimes pic.twitter.com/FGIvQcAUxu— BernadetteMalcolmson (@m155_bem) April 29, 2017
Hartlepool United fans gathered in Cheltenham. Good luck @Official_HUFC hope you guys stay up! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/vMTfgGGWLx— Fanatics of Football (@footynews129) April 29, 2017
#HartlepoolMimes looking good! pic.twitter.com/scO6IY119y— Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) April 29, 2017
Hartlepool fans were superb today. Absolute class, hope you can get the win you need next week.@Official_HUFC @CTFCofficial #Hartlepool pic.twitter.com/CyaJgQG2fL— TheGrassrootsCoach (@TheTremontiPick) April 29, 2017
Sadly, Hartlepool went down 1-0 at Whaddon Road and their Football League future will go to the wire.
Your place or mine. Great atmosphere at Cheltenham FC with Hartlepool fans- Marcel Marceau. pic.twitter.com/aptN76ZITh— Spikeybhoy (@Spike_cfc) April 29, 2017
They have to beat Doncaster Rovers at home, while relying on Notts County to avoid defeat Newport County at Rodney Parade.
