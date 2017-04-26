Man United fan tweets Luke Shaw every day for 2 months

One Manchester United fan was so desperate to get some attention from defender Luke Shaw that he tweeted him with a barrage of daily images for two months until he was noticed by the left-back.
Twitter user @VintageMou begun his campaign in earnest on February 21, tweeting the England international a picture of him every day without fail.
Twitter user @VintageMou begun his campaign in earnest on February 21, tweeting the England international a picture of him every day without fail.
But on the 59th day, the fan appeared to have become frustrated at his own effort and seemed to be wondering whether to give it up.
Going to tweet a picture to Luke Shaw everyday until he Follows/Retweets/Replies @LukeShaw23 pic.twitter.com/ntxx9tzHMo— S (@VintageMou) February 21, 2017
However, Shaw did eventually put an end to it all when he responded a few hours later.
.@LukeShaw23 Day 59: This won't end FFFS @LukeShaw23 pic.twitter.com/PueC5fFb02— S (@VintageMou) April 21, 2017
Fair play to former Southampton man for not blocking the fan, despite receiving 59 images of his own face in his replies.
@VintageMou it can end now my friend 😏— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) April 21, 2017
Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!