Man United fan tweets Luke Shaw every day for 2 months

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

One Manchester United fan was so desperate to get some attention from defender Luke Shaw that he tweeted him with a barrage of daily images for two months until he was noticed by the left-back.

Twitter user @VintageMou begun his campaign in earnest on February 21, tweeting the England international a picture of him every day without fail.

But on the 59th day, the fan appeared to have become frustrated at his own effort and seemed to be wondering whether to give it up.

However, Shaw did eventually put an end to it all when he responded a few hours later.

Fair play to former Southampton man for not blocking the fan, despite receiving 59 images of his own face in his replies.

