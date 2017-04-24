How Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez celebrates Lionel Messi's 500th goal for Barcelona (NSFW-ish)

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez decided to celebrate Lionel Messi's 500th goal for Barcelona by uploading a saucy image of her prized assets on Instagram.
Messi scored his 500th Barcelona goal with the last kick of the game to snatch a stunning 3-2 Clásico win at Real Madrid on Sunday.
The goal was met with jubilant scenes of celebration from Barcelona supporters all across the world, but there was one fan who marked the occasion in fine style.
After the contest and Messi's heroics, Cortez put up a snap on her Instagram page of her bare bum with 500 painted across it in red ink.
She is huge fan of Messi and regularly posts pictures on social media of her showing off her posterior while draped in a Messi shirt.
You can check out how she supports Messi throughout the years.
The 26-year-old was named Miss Bum Bum after she won the highly-coveted Brazilian pageant, which sees over 17 million people vote on the best butt in the world.
