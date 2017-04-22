Neymar features in TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people

Brazil and Barcelona star Neymar has been included in the TIME 100 for the most influential people in the world.
Neymar is the only footballer on the list as the magazine interestingly snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have been so dominant that they have combined to win the last nine Ballon d'Or awards and have finished second nine times in the last decade.
The 25-year-old joins the likes of US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Pope Francis on the prestigious list.
Neymar was among three sport stars included in the list alongside New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady, Cleveland Cavaliers' star LeBron James and UFC fighter Conor McGregor.
And former England captain David Beckham wrote a glowing tribute for Neymar in this year's edition.
Having joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013, Neymar's reputation has grown rapidly alongside teammate and five-time world player of the year Messi.
He has already won two La Liga titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with the Catalan giants.
Now 25, Neymar has reached 100 goals for Barcelona and shown that he is the player most likely to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the game's stand-out performer.
And former England captain David Beckham wrote a glowing tribute for Neymar in this year's edition.
It's been clear ever since he signed for Brazilian team Santos at 17 that Neymar is an outstanding talent, a once-in-a-generation type of footballer who has fans on their feet whenever he gets the ball.
I suspect the recent Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, when Neymar helped his team to an unforgettable 6-1 win, will be remembered as the moment he stepped up to take on the mantle of best player in the world.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have a new rival to that claim-and Neymar is ready to make his move.
