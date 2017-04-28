Soccer fan in Iran looks dead ringer for Lionel Messi

One particular Iranian soccer fan has gained popularity for his uncanny resemblance to Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.
Riza Perestes has apparently become something of a minor phenomenon in his hometown, and now spends his days pottering around in an Argentina shirt just to confuse onlookers even further.
After a sudden surge in interest, the Mehr News Agency recently met up with Riza and took lots of pictures of the Messi doppelgänger.
See pictures of Iran's Lionel Messi below.
|Photos: Mehr News Agency
