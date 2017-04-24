 Ex-Man City boss Roberto Mancini spotted on London tube to watch FA Cup semifinal | inside World Soccer

Ex-Man City boss Roberto Mancini spotted on London tube to watch FA Cup semifinal

Monday, April 24, 2017

Roberto Mancini was pictured taking the London Underground to Wembley to watch his former club Manchester City take on Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday.

The Italian boss, who was last in charge of Inter Milan last August, took in the pre-match atmosphere on London's public transport alongside fans.

Mancini, who won the Citizens the FA Cup in 2011 and their first ever Premier League title the year after, was kind enough to chat and take photographs with fans.


