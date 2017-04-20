Twitter releases special edition emojis for El Clásico

Twitter has geared up for the El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona next Sunday by unveiling a series of new emojis for each club and their star players.
The game between the two clubs has become one of the most anticipated sporting fixtures in the world and Twitter have produced a series of hashtags for fans to enjoy while debating in the run-up to the match.
Each team have three special emojis with their matching hashtags as Lionel Messi joined by Luis Suárez and Gerard Piqué for Barcelona, whilst Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema make up the Madrid trio alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
Twitter users can generate any one of nine special emojis using the hashtags #HalaMadrid #ForçaBarça #Messi #Suarez #Pique #Cristiano #Benzema #Ramos
Twitter releases special edition emojis for #ElClasico#ForçaBarça#Messi#Suarez#Pique#HalaMadrid #Cristiano#Benzema#Ramos— inside World Soccer (@insWorldSoccer) April 20, 2017
