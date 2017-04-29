Arsenal fan spotted watching porn during Leicester win

An unlucky Arsenal fan was caught red-handed watching porn material on his smartphone during Wednesday's game against Leicester City.
The Gunners grabbed a crucial late goal in a drab affair to beat the Foxes 1-0 but one supporter obviously lost interest in the game when he decided to start browsing his phone.
Secretly filmed by a shocked fan, the gentleman's attention was engrossed by watching an X-rated video on his smartphone instead of the game.
It appears as though the fan was sent the adult video instead of browsing any adult-themed sites.
He quickly closed the video in the hope that none of his fellow fans caught him red handed... but it was too late.
The video was posted to Twitter soon after the match and has been retweeted more than 2,200 times.
How's this guy watching porn in front of me at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rhSrNMw0va— Joseph Harris (@GenerousGiroud) April 26, 2017
