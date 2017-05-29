Benoît Assou-Ekotto laughs off Harry Redknapp's porn star claims - despite being offered 'casting' opportunities

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Benoît Assou-Ekotto says he has been offered roles in adult films after claims made by his former manager Harry Redknapp - which the Cameroonian says were a joke.
Redknapp spoke to the Spurs Show podcast that Assou-Ekotto may take some persuading to join his ranks at Birmingham City this summer because he wants to be a porn star.
The comments went viral on the Internet, but Assou-Ekotto insists that is not the case.
The 33-year-old told France Football:
He has also revealed what it was like when the story blew up and how his mum found out.
While the story has caused quite a stir in football circles, Assou-Ekotto has also been contacted by stars of the porn industry.
Redknapp spoke to the Spurs Show podcast that Assou-Ekotto may take some persuading to join his ranks at Birmingham City this summer because he wants to be a porn star.
The comments went viral on the Internet, but Assou-Ekotto insists that is not the case.
The 33-year-old told France Football:
The craziest thing is that it's been a fortnight, and it's only coming out now.
A lady in England alerted me on Twitter at the time, it rather surprised me.
From what I understood, it was in a show, (Harry) Redknapp was asked about the players he would like to recruit. He talked about me, joked, and then he moved on. And I (had moved on) until it comes out in France, this weekend.
It was just a joke, it's not bad. What is absurd is that it has been taken seriously. As if I wanted to become a porn actor! It's far too taboo.
He has also revealed what it was like when the story blew up and how his mum found out.
My mother discovered it on Mother's Day. She told me that she would have preferred a different gift.
While the story has caused quite a stir in football circles, Assou-Ekotto has also been contacted by stars of the porn industry.
The worst part is that since it came out, some of them have contacted me on Twitter.
Jacquie and Michel left me a message saying 'come and see us'. And Dorcel invited me to come for a casting. Not to mention the American actor who wanted me to become his apprentice.
It made me laugh and I thank them, but I believe I will continue in football!
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!