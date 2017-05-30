Boca Juniors fan facing charges after calling police to report robbery of TWO STOLEN POINTS

One Boca Juniors fan is facing a prison sentence after calling emergency services to report two stolen points as a robbery.
The enraged supporter was left incensed after Huracán were awarded a 96th-minute penalty that was duly converted by Alejandro Romero Gamarra to salvage a 1-1 draw against the table-toppers.
The result against a side 24th in the Argentine Primera División opens up the title race and the fan was so angry that he called 911 after the match on Saturday night to vent his frustration.
The Police later released the audio of the phone call, as well as a transcript which has amused football fans across the world.
Fan: I've just been robbed in Parque Patricios, 2400 Amancio Alcorta (Huracán's stadium address)
Police: How many of them were there?
Fan: 50,000.
Police: What did they steal from you?
Fan: Two points.
Police: Two points? I don't understand... they robbed two points of what from you?
Fan: They gave a penalty against me just now.
Police: Sir, this is an emergency line.
Fan: OK, OK, I was just annoyed. Fine, goodbye!
Unfortunately for the fan, he may land himself a short spell in prison, or he could be slapped with a hefty fine for the misuse of emergency services.
