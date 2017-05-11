Cheikhou Kouyate faces summer of recuperation

West Ham United are confident that Cheikhou Kouyate will have recovered from wrist surgery in time to be involved in pre-season training in July.
The Senegal international aggravated the problem during the Africa Cup of Nations in January and has been playing through the pain barrier ever since.
He had the operation once the Hammers' survival in the Premier League was confirmed by last Friday's 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.
West Ham's head of medical and sport science Stijn Vandenbroucke said: "He will be in a cast for eight weeks and we wish him all the best with his rehabilitation, with a view to him returning in good time for next season."
Meanwhile, Slaven Bilić's side are 4/1 with bet365 to beat Liverpool on Sunday and 9/2 to keep a clean sheet in the encounter.
