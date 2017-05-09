Pic of the day: Chelsea fan flies from Algeria to thank John Terry | inside World Soccer
Pic of the day: Chelsea fan flies from Algeria to thank John Terry
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
John Terry
is loved by thousands of
Chelsea
fans, and one diehard supporter has come all the way from Algeria just so he can pay tribute to his beloved captain.
Embed from Getty Images
