Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores yet another brilliant free-kick

Cristiano Ronaldo is famous for scoring spectacular goals from set-pieces - and the same can be said for his boy.
Little Cristiano Jr scored an excellent free-kick recently and it was scary how much he looked like his father.
And the 6-year-old has scored another stunner that his proud dad shared on Instagram.
In the 39-second clip, young Ronaldo takes a long run up, and, after a teammate makes a dummy run, strikes the ball into the top corner.
The apple has clearly not fallen far from the tree!
