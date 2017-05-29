 Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores yet another brilliant free-kick | inside World Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores yet another brilliant free-kick

Monday, May 29, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo is famous for scoring spectacular goals from set-pieces - and the same can be said for his boy.

Little Cristiano Jr scored an excellent free-kick recently and it was scary how much he looked like his father.

And the 6-year-old has scored another stunner that his proud dad shared on Instagram.

In the 39-second clip, young Ronaldo takes a long run up, and, after a teammate makes a dummy run, strikes the ball into the top corner.

The apple has clearly not fallen far from the tree!

