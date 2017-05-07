Ref halts Dutch soccer match after hooligans set off flares near tearful ballboy

A Dutch second division match was temporarily suspended after a group of rowdy fans let off a series of flares near a young ballboy.
Half an hour into the Dutch second division game between Den Bosch and Dordrecht, the infamous brand of Ultra supporters reared their ugly heads.
The front rows of the stand behind the ballboy literally exploded as the red flares and fireworks lit up that side of the field.
Referee Siemen Mulder blew his whistle to halt the game just seconds later, while the camera panned to the ballboy who had run onto the field to escape the chaos.
Den Bosch captain Romero Regales came to the tearful boy's aid, consoling him as he escorted him to the other side of the pitch.
Mulder halted the game for 15 minutes before restarting it, which ended up with a 1-0 victory for Den Bosch.
Den Bosch later released a statement, noting the ballboy named Jens was checked out by the team doctor for a ringing in his ears and is now doing well.
Jens and his parents watched the second half of the game as our guests in the sponsorship suite.
And we agreed that next week we'll make a visit to his house and bring a nice gift along.
This made Jens smile.
