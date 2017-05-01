Emmanuel Petit: My injuries caused by WITCH DOCTOR

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has lifted the lid on how he was cursed with injuries by a witch doctor.
The 46-year-old won the 1998 Premier League and FA Cup Double with the Gunners and was part of the France national team that won the World Cup in the same year.
Petit swapped Arsenal for Barcelona in 2000 before making a switch to Chelsea a year later.
However, the midfielder suffered a spate of injuries and was released by the Blues in 2004. He announced his retirement in 2005 after failing to recover from his injury problems.
Now a pundit, Petit told French TV station SFR Sport that he noticed a decline in his career months after being told he had been cursed by a marabout - an African spiritualist.
I had a curse put on me. After the 2002 World Cup I was on a beach on the Cote d'Azur.
There were African street vendors going around, and one came up and set out some of his stuff in front of me.
He told me: 'There are rumours going around that a marabout has put an evil spell on you. People are jealous of you, and a serious injury will end your career.'
I asked him what I could do to prevent this happening. He said: 'You have to kill a cow.'
At the time I thought he was just telling lies.
But six months later I did suffer a serious injury. I did not kill a cow, and I went on to suffer a double ligament tear in my right leg.
