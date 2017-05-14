Boro fans boo referee for not sending off their OWN goalkeeper

Relegated Middlesbrough suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Southampton on Saturday, and the Riverside stadium crowd turned on their team, in particular goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Middlesbrough are already relegated but that there was no sympathy from the stands in their final home game of the season against the Saints.
Fans voiced their discontent all afternoon, with some even chanting former manager Aitor Karanka's name.
With the hosts already trailing 2-0, things went from bad to worse when Guzan brought down Shane Long inside the penalty area - with some Boro supporters urging referee Anthony Taylor to send off the American.
The official ignored the plea and the decision was met with boos from behind the goal.
Long himself stepped up to take the penalty, only to blaze the ball well over the bar.
