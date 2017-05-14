Fernando Torres angers Liverpool fans over Chelsea congratulatory tweet

The Blues were crowned Premier League champions with two games remaining after a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Friday.
And Torres, who made the controversial £50 million move from Anfield to Stamford Bridge in January 2011, took to Twitter to congratulate his former club.
The post was not exactly well received by the red half of Merseyside, though.
Congrats Champions!!! Now let's fight for the FA Cup / Enhorabuena Campeones!!! Ahora a por la Copa @ChelseaFC #CFC #ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/9RmMN9dimj— Fernando Torres (@Torres) May 13, 2017
@Torres @ChelseaFC What the fuck man. You do a huge interview insinuating how much you regretted leaving Liverpool for Chelsea and then you pull this shit?— Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) May 13, 2017
@Torres @ChelseaFC You have lost the respect of all Liverpool fans now, even the few that still stayed with you. pic.twitter.com/Mu3pb5hyUC— Mœ (@FutbolMoe) May 13, 2017
@Torres @ChelseaFC Dont forget where you were made pic.twitter.com/m1QCzZDPI4— Cįårån🇮🇪 (@CrucialCoutinho) May 13, 2017
@Torres @ChelseaFC I'd finally forgiven you and then you tweet this bs! pic.twitter.com/wUoHApNVaY— mr haricot vert (@8629Fissile) May 13, 2017
@Torres @ChelseaFC @JayEmmanuel1 see this? He said let's fight for the FA cup. He's hooked.— Ebuka (@tawah89) May 13, 2017
@Torres @ChelseaFC Rat— Gerry (@ATW1062) May 13, 2017
@Torres @ChelseaFC Don't tweet when we win the league next year then... #LFC— Dharmìk (@9Dharmik9) May 13, 2017
@Torres @ChelseaFC Wtf don't forget where you are made from LFC 🙁— PrinceNuance (@prince_nuance) May 13, 2017
Torres scored 81 goals in 142 appearances during his time with the Kop, becoming one of the club's most prolific, and popular, players in recent times.
@Torres @ChelseaFC JUDAS 🐍🐍🐍— Ryan Lewis (@77_78_81_84_05_) May 13, 2017
Despite his poor goal scoring return during his time at West London, Torres still won an FA Cup, a Europa League and a Champions League while he has failed to lift any major titles with Liverpool.
Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!