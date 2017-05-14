 Fernando Torres angers Liverpool fans over Chelsea congratulatory tweet | inside World Soccer

Fernando Torres angers Liverpool fans over Chelsea congratulatory tweet

Sunday, May 14, 2017

Atlético Madrid striker Fernando Torres has sparked wrath among Liverpool fans for congratulating Chelsea on their Premier League title win.

The Blues were crowned Premier League champions with two games remaining after a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

And Torres, who made the controversial £50 million move from Anfield to Stamford Bridge in January 2011, took to Twitter to congratulate his former club.

The post was not exactly well received by the red half of Merseyside, though.









Torres scored 81 goals in 142 appearances during his time with the Kop, becoming one of the club's most prolific, and popular, players in recent times.

Despite his poor goal scoring return during his time at West London, Torres still won an FA Cup, a Europa League and a Champions League while he has failed to lift any major titles with Liverpool.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!

on Sunday, May 14, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License