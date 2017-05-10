Frankfurt assistant coach Robert Kovač chases down thief who had robbed 72-year-old pensioner

Former Croatia international Robert Kovač has been hailed as a hero in Frankfurt after heroically catching a thief who had just robbed a 72-year-old pensioner.
According to Bild, Kovač, who is now the assistant coach at Eintracht Frankfurt, went for a walk with his dog in the Frankfurt west-end on Monday evening when he witnessed a 72-year-old man being robbed at an ATM.
As the pensioner withdrew cash, he was pushed to the floor by the attacker, believed to be in his late-20s, who stole the money and attempted to flee.
Kovač then pursued the assailant and fought him to the floor as he kept him pinned down until cops arrived.
Despite his new-found popularity, the modest 43-year-old said: "Civil courage is always important but I don't know if I would always act like that.
"It depends on situation, but I'm glad it worked out.:
And the Frankfurt Police told Hit Radio FFH: "You can see that he's trained."
The former Bayern Munich and Juventus defender currently works as an assistant coach to his older brother Niko at the Bundesliga side.
Robert Kovac zu seiner großartigen Rettungstat am gestrigen Abend 😇 #SGE #Zivilcourage pic.twitter.com/j2RYexpXRx— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) May 9, 2017
