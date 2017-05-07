Top Bin Free-Kick! Adem Ljajić (Torino) vs Juventus

A magnificent Adem Ljajić free-kick almost earned Torino an unexpected victory over Juventus in a thrilling Derby della Mole on Saturday.
Serie A leaders Juventus came into the game in good spirits, but found themselves behind seven minutes into the second half.
Iago Falque drew a clumsy foul from Kwadwo Asamoah 25 yards out and Ljajic made Juve pay with an expertly curled free-kick that nestled into the top-left corner, leaving stand-in goalkeeper Neto stranded to the spot.
But Juventus were handed a lifeline minutes later when Afriyie Acquah picked up a debatable second yellow card with Torino boss Siniša Mihajlović also receiving his marching orders for his reaction to the decision.
Torino fought valiantly, though, and it was not until substitute Gonzalo Higuaín spun his marker to unleash a venomous drive past Joe Hart that their hopes were shattered.
"I scored a wonderful goal, but I can't be happy, because I thought we'd win tonight," Ljajić told Mediaset Premium.
"It hurts too much and I am really disappointed to have conceded this goal, because we didn't deserve to lose the win at the 92nd minute."
