Goal Of The Season Contender! Emre Can (Liverpool) vs Watford

Emre Can scored a jaw-dropping overhead kick goal to hand Liverpool a 1-0 win away at Watford on Monday night.
The visitors were struggling to create anything against a dogged Watford and reeling from the loss of an injured Philippe Coutinho early on.
However, just before the break, Can broke the deadlock with a goal of the highest quality.
Can's clever run into the box was spotted by Lucas, who lofted a through ball to him from deep inside Watford's half.
It looked as though the former Bayer Leverkusen man would bring the ball down with his back to goal and search for options.
But instead he flung himself and rifled a perfectly executed bicycle kick that flew into the top-left corner.
That goal ultimately proved the difference between the two teams and, speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the match, Can admitted that it was the best goal of his career.
The visitors were struggling to create anything against a dogged Watford and reeling from the loss of an injured Philippe Coutinho early on.
However, just before the break, Can broke the deadlock with a goal of the highest quality.
Can's clever run into the box was spotted by Lucas, who lofted a through ball to him from deep inside Watford's half.
It looked as though the former Bayer Leverkusen man would bring the ball down with his back to goal and search for options.
But instead he flung himself and rifled a perfectly executed bicycle kick that flew into the top-left corner.
That goal ultimately proved the difference between the two teams and, speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the match, Can admitted that it was the best goal of his career.
I couldn't do anything else there, because the ball was a little bit behind and I couldn't head it.
I didn't think too much and then I scored and I think I will never score (a goal like that) again!
It was the best goal I've ever scored. It was an unbelievable goal!
Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!