What A Hit! Pedro scores thunderbolt vs Everton

A superb long-range strike from Pedro set Chelsea on the way to an important 3-0 away win at Everton on Sunday.
Despite facing a well-organised Everton side, the Blues eventually made the breakthrough with a moment of magic from Pedro on 66 minutes.
Nemanja Matić picked up possession 30 yards from goal and shifted the ball on to Pedro, who initially seemed to have few options.
The Spaniard, though, eased away from Phil Jagielka before smashing an unstoppable left-footed drive into the top corner.
It was a goal of the highest quality and potentially one of huge significance, evident in the way the goalscorer sprinted over to the travelling Chelsea faithful to celebrate.
Late goals from Gary Cahill and Willian put a gloss on the result but it was Pedro's opener that really made the difference in opening Everton up.
"Pedro is showing he is a great player, but don't forget he played with Barcelona and won a lot with them," Blues boss Antonio Conte said after the match.
"He's a great player, he's having a fantastic season, and he must continue in this way to finish the season winning, otherwise for him also it's a good season, not a fantastic season."
Despite facing a well-organised Everton side, the Blues eventually made the breakthrough with a moment of magic from Pedro on 66 minutes.
Nemanja Matić picked up possession 30 yards from goal and shifted the ball on to Pedro, who initially seemed to have few options.
The Spaniard, though, eased away from Phil Jagielka before smashing an unstoppable left-footed drive into the top corner.
It was a goal of the highest quality and potentially one of huge significance, evident in the way the goalscorer sprinted over to the travelling Chelsea faithful to celebrate.
Late goals from Gary Cahill and Willian put a gloss on the result but it was Pedro's opener that really made the difference in opening Everton up.
"Pedro is showing he is a great player, but don't forget he played with Barcelona and won a lot with them," Blues boss Antonio Conte said after the match.
"He's a great player, he's having a fantastic season, and he must continue in this way to finish the season winning, otherwise for him also it's a good season, not a fantastic season."
Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!